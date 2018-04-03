Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Cae Inc (CAE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of CAE worth $36,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CAE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 878,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 135,097 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,732,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,511,000 after buying an additional 134,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Cae Inc has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $4,988.40, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CAE had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

CAE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 5,350,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About CAE

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

