Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $37.36 Million Stake in Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,981,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,761,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $37,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CX. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 1,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 268,609 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 32,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $9,666.97, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 5.91%. sell-side analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

CX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $8.70 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $10.60) on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Santander lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Cemex SAB de CV Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world.

