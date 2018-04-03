Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 185,900 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 41,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,291.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,892 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $258,834.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMG opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $110.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,881.27, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.16). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/renaissance-technologies-llc-sells-185900-shares-of-scotts-miracle-gro-co-smg.html.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.