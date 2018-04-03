Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 473,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,512. The company has a market cap of $497.34, a PE ratio of 426.67 and a beta of 1.00. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Renewable Energy Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $218,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Delbert Christensen acquired 7,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,315.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,569.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in North America. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities. It is involved in various activities related to biomass-based diesel production, from acquiring feedstock, managing construction and operating biomass-based diesel production facilities to marketing, selling and distributing biomass-based diesel and its co-products.

