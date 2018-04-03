Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Republic Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. “

Get Republic Bancorp Inc. KY alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.59, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 65.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 26,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/republic-bancorp-inc-ky-rbcaa-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.