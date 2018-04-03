Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stake Decreased by Axa

AXA lessened its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the period. AXA’s holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp Inc. KY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $798.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.242 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s dividend payout ratio is 38.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stake Decreased by Axa” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/republic-bancorp-inc-ky-rbcaa-shares-sold-by-axa-updated.html.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.