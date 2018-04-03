Republic Protocol (REN) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Republic Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta, Cobinhood, Tidex and IDEX. Republic Protocol has a market cap of $15.46 million and approximately $757,029.00 worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00718671 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00182831 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038622 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030594 BTC.

Republic Protocol Profile

Republic Protocol was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,002,275 tokens. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com. Republic Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/republicprotocol. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg.

Buying and Selling Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Tidex, Cobinhood, ForkDelta, DDEX and Liqui. It is not possible to purchase Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Republic Protocol must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Republic Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

