Resolute Energy (REN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Seaport Global Securities

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on Resolute Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price objective on Resolute Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs set a $37.00 price objective on Resolute Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE REN opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. Resolute Energy has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $779.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.83 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Resolute Energy will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

