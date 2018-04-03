Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Given News Impact Rating of 0.04

News headlines about Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Resolute Forest Products earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.4600560378365 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Resolute Forest Products stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $898.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Resolute Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RFP. Scotiabank restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Randall C. Benson purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $50,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,837.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

