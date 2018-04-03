Resonant Inc (RESN) Receives $8.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RESN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. National Securities set a $14.00 price target on shares of Resonant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Resonant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 255,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,076. Resonant has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $81.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 126.81% and a negative net margin of 3,315.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. equities analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $55,803.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,599.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Killian sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $41,778.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,073 shares in the company, valued at $386,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,887 shares of company stock worth $199,401 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at about $862,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,753,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Resonant during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Resonant by 195.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc is a late-stage development company. The Company creates filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends for the mobile device industry. The RF front-end is the circuitry in a mobile device for analog signal processing and is located between the device’s antenna and its digital baseband.

