Axa Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN)

AXA lifted its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,678 shares during the quarter. AXA owned 0.61% of Resources Connection worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Resources Connection by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Resources Connection by 37.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Resources Connection by 58.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Resources Connection by 13.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RECN opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $508.27, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support.

