Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Rev Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rev Group in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Wells Fargo downgraded shares of Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Rev Group to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rev Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

REVG stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,339.89, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.19. Rev Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $33.15.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.04 million. Rev Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rev Group news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,253,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,208.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 61,446 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group during the second quarter worth $276,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group during the third quarter worth $1,334,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 65.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 818,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 323,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. The Company provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (RVs) and luxury buses).

