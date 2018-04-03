Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 78,367 Shares of RevenueShares ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in RevenueShares ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 145.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,367 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.91% of RevenueShares ETF Trust worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RevenueShares ETF Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 59,160 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RevenueShares ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in RevenueShares ETF Trust by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter.

RDIV stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. RevenueShares ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

