Reviewing Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) and International Consoltd Airlns Grp (ICAGY)

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ: ATSG) and International Consoltd Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Air Transport Services Group and International Consoltd Airlns Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Transport Services Group 1.73% 18.48% 4.20% International Consoltd Airlns Grp 8.96% 139.43% 25.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Air Transport Services Group and International Consoltd Airlns Grp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Transport Services Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 International Consoltd Airlns Grp 1 4 2 0 2.14

Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Air Transport Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Air Transport Services Group is more favorable than International Consoltd Airlns Grp.

Dividends

International Consoltd Airlns Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Transport Services Group does not pay a dividend. International Consoltd Airlns Grp pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Air Transport Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of International Consoltd Airlns Grp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Air Transport Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Air Transport Services Group has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Consoltd Airlns Grp has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air Transport Services Group and International Consoltd Airlns Grp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Transport Services Group $1.07 billion 1.28 $18.49 million $0.90 25.73 International Consoltd Airlns Grp $25.95 billion 0.27 $2.26 billion $2.32 7.41

International Consoltd Airlns Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Air Transport Services Group. International Consoltd Airlns Grp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Transport Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Air Transport Services Group beats International Consoltd Airlns Grp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements. In addition, the company offers mail and package sorting services, as well as related maintenance services for material handling equipment, ground equipment, and facilities; airframe modification and maintenance, component repair, engineering, and aircraft line maintenance services; and flight crew training, air dispatch, and flight monitoring services. Further, it rents ground equipment and sells aviation fuel; and resells and brokers aircraft parts. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 70 serviceable Boeing 767, 757, and 737 cargo aircraft. The company, formerly known as ABX Holdings, Inc., was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Ohio.

International Consoltd Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations. The Company operates various aircraft fleet services, including Airbus A318, Airbus A319, Airbus A340-600, Boeing 787-800, Embraer E190 and Boeing 777-200, among others. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing airline marketing, airline operations, insurance, aircraft maintenance, storage and custody services, air freight operations and cargo transport services. The Company offers its services in cities, including London, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome and Dublin. The Company’s brands include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, IAG Cargo and Avios.

