Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ: ALSK) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Alaska Communications Systems Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Alaska Communications Systems Group has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Communications Systems Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.58, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Alaska Communications Systems Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alaska Communications Systems Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Communications Systems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Alaska Communications Systems Group Competitors 602 1847 1929 97 2.34

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 70.72%. Given Alaska Communications Systems Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alaska Communications Systems Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Communications Systems Group -2.69% -2.96% -1.00% Alaska Communications Systems Group Competitors -11.17% -7.16% 1.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alaska Communications Systems Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Communications Systems Group $226.90 million -$6.10 million N/A Alaska Communications Systems Group Competitors $17.66 billion $2.04 billion 17.88

Alaska Communications Systems Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Communications Systems Group.

Summary

Alaska Communications Systems Group competitors beat Alaska Communications Systems Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. is a fiber broadband and managed information technology (IT) services provider. The Company is focused primarily on business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. The Company also provides telecommunication services to consumers across Alaska. The Company’s facilities-based communications network extends across Alaska and connects to the contiguous states through its undersea fiber optic cable systems and its usage rights on an undersea system. It serves customers in various areas, such as Business and Wholesale (broadband, voice and managed IT services); Consumer (broadband and voice services), and Other Services (including carrier termination, equipment sales, access services and support services receiving federal support funding). It provides voice and broadband services to residential customers. It provides voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers serving its retail customers.

