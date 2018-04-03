Reviewing Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) and Its Rivals

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Lumber & other construction materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aspen Aerogels to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Aspen Aerogels has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Aerogels’ rivals have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Aerogels and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Aerogels $111.63 million -$19.32 million -4.99 Aspen Aerogels Competitors $2.34 billion $48.13 million 21.21

Aspen Aerogels’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Aerogels. Aspen Aerogels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Aspen Aerogels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Lumber & other construction materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Aspen Aerogels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Lumber & other construction materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Aerogels and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Aerogels -17.31% -18.70% -15.83% Aspen Aerogels Competitors -1.07% 1.55% -0.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aspen Aerogels and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Aerogels 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aspen Aerogels Competitors 15 118 163 5 2.52

Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.73%. As a group, “Lumber & other construction materials” companies have a potential upside of 17.47%. Given Aspen Aerogels’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Aerogels has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Aspen Aerogels rivals beat Aspen Aerogels on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in energy infrastructure facilities. The Company also performs contract research services for various federal and non-federal government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy and other institutions. Its product lines include Pyrogel and Cryogel. The Company provides Pyrogel XT/XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in high temperature operating systems; Pyrogel XTF, which provides protection against fire; Cryogel Z, which is designed for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market, and Spaceloft Subsea, which is used in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production. It also offers Spaceloft for use in building and construction market, and Cryogel X201, which is used in cold system designs consisting of refrigerated appliances, cold storage equipment and aerospace systems.

