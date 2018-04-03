Reviewing Calpine (CPN) and Cleco Corporate (CNL)

Cleco Corporate (NYSE: CNL) and Calpine (NYSE:CPN) are both mid-cap companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cleco Corporate alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cleco Corporate and Calpine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleco Corporate 0 0 0 0 N/A Calpine 0 7 2 0 2.22

Calpine has a consensus price target of $14.47, suggesting a potential downside of 5.12%. Given Calpine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Calpine is more favorable than Cleco Corporate.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cleco Corporate and Calpine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleco Corporate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Calpine $8.75 billion 0.63 -$339.00 million N/A N/A

Cleco Corporate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calpine.

Profitability

This table compares Cleco Corporate and Calpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleco Corporate 21.96% 11.84% 3.86% Calpine -3.87% -12.34% -2.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Calpine shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Calpine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cleco Corporate pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Calpine does not pay a dividend. Cleco Corporate has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Cleco Corporate Company Profile

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC, formerly Cleco Corporation, is a public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Cleco Power and Other. Cleco Power is a regulated electric utility company that owns over 10 generating units with a total nameplate capacity of approximately 3,330 megawatts (MW) and serves approximately 287,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns one transmission substation in Louisiana and one transmission substation in Mississippi. Cleco Power is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity within Louisiana. It owns natural gas pipelines and interconnections at all of its generating facilities, which allow it to access various natural gas supply markets and maintain an economical fuel supply for its customers. The Company holds investments in its subsidiary, Cleco Power LLC (Cleco Power).

Calpine Company Profile

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of two types of power generation technologies, including natural gas-fired combustion turbines, such as combined-cycle plants, and renewable geothermal conventional steam turbines. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio included 80 power plants, including one under construction, with an aggregate generation capacity of 25,908 Megawatt (MW) and 828 MW under construction. As of December 31, 2016, it had four MW of capacity from solar power generation technology at its Vineland Solar Energy Center in New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleco Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleco Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.