Head-To-Head Review: Gorman-Rupp (GRC) versus Dover (DOV)

Dover (NYSE: DOV) and Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dover and Gorman-Rupp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover 10.37% 15.24% 6.10% Gorman-Rupp 7.00% 10.04% 8.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Dover shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Gorman-Rupp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Dover shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Gorman-Rupp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dover has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gorman-Rupp has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dover and Gorman-Rupp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover 0 9 5 0 2.36 Gorman-Rupp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dover presently has a consensus target price of $106.82, suggesting a potential upside of 11.27%. Gorman-Rupp has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.67%. Given Gorman-Rupp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gorman-Rupp is more favorable than Dover.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dover and Gorman-Rupp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover $7.83 billion 1.89 $811.66 million $4.03 23.82 Gorman-Rupp $379.39 million 1.97 $26.55 million N/A N/A

Dover has higher revenue and earnings than Gorman-Rupp.

Dividends

Dover pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Gorman-Rupp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dover pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dover has increased its dividend for 62 consecutive years and Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years. Dover is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Dover beats Gorman-Rupp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturers' representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, direct sales, and e-commerce. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

