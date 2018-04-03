Reviewing Goldman Sachs (GS) and Its Rivals

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Goldman Sachs to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Goldman Sachs alerts:

73.2% of Goldman Sachs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Goldman Sachs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Goldman Sachs has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs’ peers have a beta of 8.84, meaning that their average stock price is 784% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Goldman Sachs and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs 2 10 10 0 2.36 Goldman Sachs Competitors 315 1354 1421 67 2.39

Goldman Sachs presently has a consensus target price of $259.61, indicating a potential upside of 5.58%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 0.05%. Given Goldman Sachs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs 13.36% 11.66% 0.95% Goldman Sachs Competitors 5.55% 3.62% 5.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Goldman Sachs and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs $32.07 billion $4.29 billion 12.52 Goldman Sachs Competitors $5.87 billion $745.79 million 23.63

Goldman Sachs has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Goldman Sachs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Goldman Sachs pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Goldman Sachs has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Goldman Sachs beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients. The Institutional Client Services segment is involved in client execution activities related to making markets in cash and derivative instruments for interest rate products, credit products, mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities; and provision of securities services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services, as well as markets in and clears client transactions on primary stock, options, and futures exchanges. The Investing & Lending segment invests in and originates longer-term loans to provide financing to clients; and makes investments in debt securities and loans, public and private equity securities, and infrastructure and real estate entities, as well as provides unsecured and secured loans to retail clients through its digital platforms. The Investment Management segment offers investment management products and services; and wealth advisory services consisting of portfolio management, financial planning and counseling, and brokerage and other transaction services. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.