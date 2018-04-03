Analyzing Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) & LKQ (LKQ)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) and LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Harley-Davidson pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. LKQ does not pay a dividend. Harley-Davidson pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harley-Davidson has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Harley-Davidson and LKQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson 1 13 6 0 2.25 LKQ 0 1 10 0 2.91

Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. LKQ has a consensus target price of $44.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.27%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than LKQ.

Volatility and Risk

Harley-Davidson has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LKQ has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harley-Davidson and LKQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson 10.62% 31.23% 5.92% LKQ 5.48% 14.84% 6.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of LKQ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of LKQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harley-Davidson and LKQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson $4.92 billion 1.45 $521.75 million $3.50 12.07 LKQ $9.74 billion 1.19 $533.74 million $1.88 19.96

LKQ has higher revenue and earnings than Harley-Davidson. Harley-Davidson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LKQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LKQ beats Harley-Davidson on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services. The Company manufactures and sells at wholesale cruiser and touring motorcycles. The Financial Services segment consists of HDFS, which provides wholesale and retail financing and insurance-related programs to the Harley-Davidson dealers and their retail customers. HDFS is engaged in the business of financing and servicing wholesale inventory receivables and retail consumer loans for the purchase of Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service. It offers its customers a range of replacement systems, components, equipment and parts to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles. It distributes a range of products to collision and mechanical repair shops, including aftermarket collision and mechanical products, recycled collision and mechanical products, refurbished collision products, such as wheels, bumper covers and lights, and re-manufactured engines. It also has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. It is a provider of alternative vehicle collision replacement products and alternative vehicle mechanical replacement products.

