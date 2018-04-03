Head-To-Head Contrast: HRG Group (HRG) and The Competition

HRG Group (NYSE: HRG) is one of 25 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare HRG Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HRG Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRG Group 8.94% -6.02% -0.37% HRG Group Competitors -0.27% -139.09% 17.93%

Risk and Volatility

HRG Group has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HRG Group’s peers have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HRG Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HRG Group Competitors 43 274 450 11 2.55

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 22.23%. Given HRG Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HRG Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of HRG Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HRG Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HRG Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HRG Group $5.01 billion $106.00 million N/A HRG Group Competitors $790.38 million $37.39 million 5.48

HRG Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers.

Summary

HRG Group beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

HRG Group Company Profile

HRG Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Products and Insurance. The Consumer Products segment consists of the Company’s subsidiary, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (Spectrum Brands). The Insurance segment includes its subsidiary, Front Street Re (Delaware) Ltd. (Front Street). Through Spectrum Brands, the Company is a diversified global branded consumer products company. The Company offers seven product categories: consumer batteries, small appliances, global pet supplies, home and garden control products, personal care products, hardware and home improvement products and global auto care. Through Front Street, the Company is engaged in the business of providing long-term reinsurance, including reinsurance to the specialty insurance sector of fixed, deferred and payout annuities.

