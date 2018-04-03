Comparing International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) & Its Peers

International Speedway (NASDAQ: ISCA) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Racing, including track operation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare International Speedway to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get International Speedway alerts:

This table compares International Speedway and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Speedway $671.43 million $110.82 million 26.09 International Speedway Competitors $547.20 million $102.89 million 28.59

International Speedway has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. International Speedway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

International Speedway has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Speedway’s rivals have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Speedway and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Speedway 16.50% 5.09% 3.24% International Speedway Competitors 16.59% 7.74% 3.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for International Speedway and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Speedway 1 0 0 0 1.00 International Speedway Competitors 18 39 57 2 2.37

International Speedway presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.76%. As a group, “Racing, including track operation” companies have a potential upside of 1.50%. Given International Speedway’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Speedway has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of International Speedway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Racing, including track operation” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of International Speedway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Racing, including track operation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

International Speedway pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. International Speedway pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Racing, including track operation” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 30.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. International Speedway has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. International Speedway is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

International Speedway rivals beat International Speedway on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events. The company is also involved in food and beverage concession operations; the provision of catering services in suites and chalets; and the creation of motorsports-related programming content carried on radio stations, as well as Sirius XM Radio, a national satellite radio service. In addition, it uses its motorsports entertainment facilities for testing for teams, driving schools, riding experiences, car shows, auto fairs, concerts, and music festivals, as well as settings for television commercials, print advertisements, and motion pictures. Further, the company engages in souvenir merchandising operations. It owns and/or operates 13 motorsports entertainment facilities with approximately 761,000 grandstand seats and 560 suites. The company was formerly known as Daytona International Speedway Corporation and changed its name to International Speedway Corporation in 1968. International Speedway Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for International Speedway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Speedway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.