NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

NN (NASDAQ: NNBR) is one of 4 public companies in the “Ball & roller bearings” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NN to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NN and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NN $619.79 million $26.03 million 15.52 NN Competitors $3.34 billion $235.45 million 21.25

NN’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NN. NN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NN and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN 0 2 2 0 2.50 NN Competitors 24 108 123 0 2.39

NN currently has a consensus price target of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.99%. As a group, “Ball & roller bearings” companies have a potential upside of 15.70%. Given NN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NN is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares NN and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN 4.87% 11.94% 2.99% NN Competitors 7.80% 14.46% 6.07%

Volatility and Risk

NN has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN’s peers have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of NN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of shares of all “Ball & roller bearings” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “Ball & roller bearings” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NN pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NN pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Ball & roller bearings” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 34.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NN peers beat NN on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About NN

NN, Inc. is a diversified industrial company and a global manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company’s operating segments include: the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Precision Engineered Products Group combines materials science capability with engineering and production solutions to design and manufacture a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies and finished devices for the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace end markets. Autocam Precision Components Group manufactures highly engineered, difficult-to-manufacture precision metal components and subassemblies for the automotive, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), fluid power and diesel engine end markets.

