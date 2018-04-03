STR (STRI) vs. Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Critical Review

STR (OTCMKTS: STRI) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STR and Aemetis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STR $13.54 million 0.43 -$5.10 million N/A N/A Aemetis $143.16 million 0.22 -$15.63 million ($0.89) -1.76

STR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aemetis.

Volatility & Risk

STR has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aemetis has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for STR and Aemetis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STR 0 0 0 0 N/A Aemetis 0 2 1 0 2.33

Aemetis has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.39%. Given Aemetis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than STR.

Profitability

This table compares STR and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STR -37.72% -17.99% -15.04% Aemetis -15.79% N/A -31.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of STR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Aemetis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aemetis beats STR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

STR Company Profile

STR Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of encapsulants to the solar industry. Encapsulant is a component used to protect solar cells and hold solar modules together. The Company has developed ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)-based encapsulants for use in commercial solar module manufacturing. The Company’s encapsulant formulations offer a range of properties and processing attributes, including various curing times and temperatures that align with the requirements of its customers’ individual lamination processes and module constructions. The Company’s formulations can be used in both crystalline silicon and thin-film modules. The Company operates production facilities in Llanera, Asturias, Spain and Shajiabang, Changshu, Jiangsu Province, China. It has a total annual production capacity of approximately 5.1 gigawatts. Its customers are solar module manufacturers located mainly in North America, Europe and Asia.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

