TC PipeLines (TCP) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

TC PipeLines (NYSE: TCP) is one of 33 public companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TC PipeLines to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

TC PipeLines has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC PipeLines’ rivals have a beta of 1.53, meaning that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of TC PipeLines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TC PipeLines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TC PipeLines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC PipeLines 62.66% 22.80% 7.23% TC PipeLines Competitors 19.00% 9.28% 4.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TC PipeLines and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TC PipeLines $422.00 million $252.00 million 10.63 TC PipeLines Competitors $5.37 billion $750.70 million 35.12

TC PipeLines’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TC PipeLines. TC PipeLines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

TC PipeLines pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. TC PipeLines pays out 126.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.5% and pay out 131.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. TC PipeLines has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. TC PipeLines is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TC PipeLines and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC PipeLines 3 4 2 0 1.89 TC PipeLines Competitors 361 1450 2021 72 2.46

TC PipeLines currently has a consensus target price of $48.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.09%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 36.16%. Given TC PipeLines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TC PipeLines is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

TC PipeLines rivals beat TC PipeLines on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About TC PipeLines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc., which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

