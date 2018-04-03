Reviewing Viacom (VIA) & Discovery (DISCA)

Viacom (NASDAQ: VIA) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viacom and Discovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viacom 2 1 1 0 1.75 Discovery 1 12 6 0 2.26

Viacom currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.76%. Discovery has a consensus price target of $25.06, suggesting a potential upside of 16.61%. Given Discovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Discovery is more favorable than Viacom.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viacom and Discovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viacom $13.26 billion 1.16 $1.87 billion N/A N/A Discovery $6.87 billion 1.19 -$337.00 million $2.24 9.59

Viacom has higher revenue and earnings than Discovery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Viacom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Viacom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Discovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Viacom pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Discovery does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Viacom and Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viacom 15.49% 26.28% 6.50% Discovery -4.90% 21.68% 5.92%

Volatility & Risk

Viacom has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discovery has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc. offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries. The Company operates through two segments: Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment creates, acquires and distributes programming and other content for audiences The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for advertisers, content distributors and retailers. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires and distributes motion pictures, television programming and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, Paramount Animation, Insurge Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies, MTV Films and Paramount Television brands.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc., formerly Discovery Communications, Inc., is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S. Networks, which consists principally of domestic television networks and digital content services; International Networks, consisting primarily of international television networks and digital content services, and Education and Other, which consists principally of curriculum-based product and service offerings, and production studios. The Company’s portfolio of networks includes television brands, such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, ID, Velocity and Eurosport. It is also engaged in extending content distribution across various platforms, including brand-aligned Websites, Web-native networks and online streaming.

