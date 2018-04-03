Comparing Rose Rock Midstream (NYSE:RRMS) and VTTI Energy Partners (VTTI)

VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE: VTTI) and Rose Rock Midstream (NYSE:RRMS) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VTTI Energy Partners and Rose Rock Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTTI Energy Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Rose Rock Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

VTTI Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given VTTI Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VTTI Energy Partners is more favorable than Rose Rock Midstream.

Dividends

VTTI Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rose Rock Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. VTTI Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Rose Rock Midstream has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Rose Rock Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of VTTI Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VTTI Energy Partners and Rose Rock Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VTTI Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rose Rock Midstream N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares VTTI Energy Partners and Rose Rock Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTTI Energy Partners 35.11% 8.09% 7.61% Rose Rock Midstream 5.87% 8.49% 3.12%

Summary

VTTI Energy Partners beats Rose Rock Midstream on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

VTTI Energy Partners Company Profile

VTTI Energy Partners LP provides terminaling services for third party companies engaged in the production, processing, distribution and marketing of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through the segment of energy storage terminaling business. Its assets consist of approximately 42.6% interest in VTTI MLP B.V., which owns a portfolio of over six terminals with over 400 tanks and approximately 35.7 million barrels of refined petroleum product and crude oil storage capacity located in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. Its terminals are located in international supply and demand centers for refined petroleum products and crude oil and provide midstream infrastructure services to its customers at these international market hubs. It provides storage and terminaling services for energy industry participants, including marketing companies, integrated oil companies, national oil companies, distributors, and chemical and petrochemical companies.

Rose Rock Midstream Company Profile

Rose Rock Midstream, L.P. owns, operates, develops and acquires diversified portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in providing midstream energy related services, such as crude oil gathering, transportation, storage, distribution and marketing in Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wyoming. Its segments include Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Its Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses in the United States. Its Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses in the United States. Its Supply and Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing and blending business in the United States. The Company operates in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota and Montana, the Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Niobrara Shale in the Rocky Mountain region, and the Granite Wash and Mississippi Lime Play in the Mid-Continent region.

