Reviewing Weyco Group (WEYS) and Its Competitors

Weyco Group (NASDAQ: WEYS) is one of 53 public companies in the “APPAREL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Weyco Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Weyco Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyco Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Weyco Group Competitors 460 2935 4122 146 2.52

Weyco Group currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.59%. As a group, “APPAREL” companies have a potential upside of 7.76%. Given Weyco Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weyco Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weyco Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Weyco Group $283.75 million $16.49 million 20.46 Weyco Group Competitors $3.41 billion $202.47 million -19.00

Weyco Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Weyco Group. Weyco Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Weyco Group has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyco Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.56, meaning that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Weyco Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyco Group 5.81% 7.33% 5.90% Weyco Group Competitors -21.11% -1.06% 2.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Weyco Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “APPAREL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of Weyco Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “APPAREL” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Weyco Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Weyco Group pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “APPAREL” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 42.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Weyco Group competitors beat Weyco Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc. is engaged in the design and distribution of footwear. The Company designs and markets footwear for men, women and children. The Company operates through two segments: the North American wholesale segment (wholesale) and the North American retail segment (retail). The Company also has other wholesale and retail businesses overseas, which include its businesses in Australia, South Africa and Asia Pacific (collectively known as Florsheim Australia), and its wholesale and retail businesses in Europe (Florsheim Europe). Its products consist of leather dress shoes and casual footwear composed of man-made materials or leather. In addition, the Company offers outdoor boots, shoes and sandals. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s shoes were marketed throughout the United States and Canada in over 10,000 shoe, clothing and department stores. As of December 31, 2016, the retail segment consisted of 13 Company-operated stores and an Internet business in the United States.

