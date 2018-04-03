REX (REX) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00

REX (CURRENCY:REX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. REX has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $0.00 worth of REX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REX token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, REX has traded down 41.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003225 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00700549 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013773 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00041138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00171017 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00029213 BTC.

REX Token Profile

REX’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. REX’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. REX’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here. REX’s official website is rexmls.com. The Reddit community for REX is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

REX Token Trading

REX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase REX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REX must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REX using one of the exchanges listed above.

