Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 60.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Shares of REXR opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $2,259.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed full-service real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, L.P. is the operating partnership of the Company.

