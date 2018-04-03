UBS Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

UBS set a €130.00 ($160.49) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($133.33) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €122.00 ($150.62) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cfra set a €130.00 ($160.49) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €116.00 ($143.21) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €118.43 ($146.21).

Shares of RHM stock remained flat at $€115.35 ($142.41) on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €71.11 ($87.79) and a 52-week high of €116.80 ($144.20).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

