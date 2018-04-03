Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.67 Million Stake in General Communication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCMA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in General Communication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCMA) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of General Communication worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Communication by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,095,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,671,000 after acquiring an additional 166,726 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of General Communication by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 189,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of General Communication by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 188,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 30,068 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of General Communication by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 185,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Communication in the 4th quarter valued at $6,706,000. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

GNCMA opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. General Communication, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $44.11.

General Communication (NASDAQ:GNCMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.53 million for the quarter. General Communication had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 193.00%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of General Communication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

About General Communication

GCI Liberty, Inc, formerly General Communication, Inc, is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a communications provider with operations primarily in the State of Alaska. The Company provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under its GCI brand.

