Rhumbline Advisers Has $683,000 Stake in Kimball International Inc (KBAL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Kimball International worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International in the third quarter worth approximately $992,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Kimball International in the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimball International by 127.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.54. Kimball International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.67 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 5.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc creates design driven furnishings. The Company sells a portfolio of furniture products and services under three brands, which include Kimball Office, National Office Furniture, and Kimball Hospitality. The Company’s portfolio offers solutions for the workplace, learning, healing, and hospitality environments.

