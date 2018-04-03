Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Sonic worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in Sonic by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sonic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sonic by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sonic by 2,344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONC. BidaskClub downgraded Sonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Sonic in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sonic in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sonic from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In other Sonic news, Director Federico F. Pena sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $118,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Federico F. Pena sold 9,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $238,372.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONC opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Sonic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $970.30, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.34 million. Sonic had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 16.01%. Sonic’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Sonic Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Company Profile

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

