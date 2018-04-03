RIB Software (ETR:RIB) PT Set at €35.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) received a €35.00 ($43.21) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 102.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($39.51) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS set a €19.25 ($23.77) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.71 ($31.74).

RIB stock opened at €17.29 ($21.35) on Monday. RIB Software has a 12 month low of €11.43 ($14.11) and a 12 month high of €35.16 ($43.41).

RIB Software Company Profile

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

