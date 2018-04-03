RIB Software (ETR:RIB) PT Set at €22.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($27.16) price target on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS set a €19.25 ($23.77) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($43.21) price target on RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price target on RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.71 ($31.74).

Shares of ETR RIB opened at €17.29 ($21.35) on Friday. RIB Software has a one year low of €11.43 ($14.11) and a one year high of €35.16 ($43.41).

RIB Software Company Profile

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

