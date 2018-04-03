Rice Midstream Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RMP)

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,948 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,898% compared to the average daily volume of 798 call options.

RMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Rice Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rice Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Rice Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Rice Midstream Partners from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rice Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE RMP opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,851.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Rice Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Rice Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 59.43%. equities research analysts forecast that Rice Midstream Partners will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Rice Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 227,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rice Midstream Partners by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Castleton Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rice Midstream Partners by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Castleton Investment Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rice Midstream Partners by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rice Midstream Partners

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Compression; and Water Services. Its natural gas gathering and compression assets consist of natural gas gathering and compression systems that service producers in the dry gas core of the Marcellus Shale in southwestern Pennsylvania.

