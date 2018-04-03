Richard A. Jr. Oglesby Sells 6,719 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) insider Richard A. Jr. Oglesby sold 6,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $120,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACBI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,858. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $466.27, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 93.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 71,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,222 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 32.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. FIG Partners upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

