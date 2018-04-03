Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) has been given a $6.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIGL. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

RIGL traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. 5,105,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,572. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $521.69, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 415.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 734,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 99,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 223,528 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

