Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Shares of RIGL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.69, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.32. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,574,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,225,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,556,000 after buying an additional 1,924,998 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,475,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,077,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 784,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,845,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

