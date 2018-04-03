RigNet (RNET) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

Media stories about RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RigNet earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 45.9970801547493 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

RNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of RigNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on shares of RigNet in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. RigNet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of RNET stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. 741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,354. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $247.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.93. RigNet has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $22.91.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. RigNet had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.51%. equities research analysts predict that RigNet will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Louis Iv Davis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $108,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,548.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

