RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 131 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter valued at $27,292,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter valued at $3,385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, GCA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers after-school English teaching and tutoring services to students aged three to 18. It operates in China’s junior English Language Training (ELT) market. Its offers three flagship courses, including Rise Start, Rise On and Rise Up, that are designed for students aged three to six, seven to twelve and 13 to 18, respectively.

