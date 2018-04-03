Rise (RISE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $328.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00001030 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bittrex. Rise has a market cap of $9.36 million and $328.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00081126 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00031130 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008731 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00031066 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002447 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013191 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 122,692,865 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk, and created to reinforce programming langueage diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications, so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

