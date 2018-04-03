Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $210.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RVSB. ValuEngine cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riverview Bancorp stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 1,923.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,914 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.03% of Riverview Bancorp worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc (Riverview) is a savings and loan holding company of Riverview Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments, which include banking operations performed by the Bank and trust and investment services performed by Riverview Asset Management Corp. (RAMCorp).

