Rivetz (RVT) Market Capitalization Hits $7.45 Million

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00003820 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and $7,366.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003114 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00719670 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00182062 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00031034 BTC.

Rivetz Token Profile

Rivetz was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, IDEX and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivetz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.