RLI Corp. (RLI) Director Michael J. Stone Sells 1,013 Shares of Stock

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $62,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RLI opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2,804.24, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.22.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. RLI had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.85 million. equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. RLI’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RLI by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of RLI by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 6.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company. The Company underwrites selected property and casualty insurance through subsidiaries, as well as offers insurance coverages in both the specialty admitted, and excess and surplus markets. It operates through Casualty, Property and Surety segments. Its Casualty segment consists of commercial and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products, medical professional liability and other casualty businesses.

