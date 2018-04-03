RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 58.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of RLJ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.58. 97,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,006. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3,399.03, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $462.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.14 million. equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/rlj-lodging-trust-rlj-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-33-on-april-13th-updated.html.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 156 hotels with approximately 30,570 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.