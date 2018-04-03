Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Se (NYSE:RRTS) fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.56. 430,880 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 312,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several research firms recently commented on RRTS. TheStreet lowered shares of Roadrunner Transportation from a “c” rating to an “e+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRTS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation by 59.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation by 12.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Roadrunner Transportation

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. The company's TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its network of 42 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

