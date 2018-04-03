Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Roadrunner Transportation (RRTS) Share Price

Headlines about Roadrunner Transportation (NYSE:RRTS) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Roadrunner Transportation earned a news impact score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.1028542401948 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:RRTS opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Roadrunner Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Roadrunner Transportation from a “c” rating to an “e+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roadrunner Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roadrunner Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

About Roadrunner Transportation

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. The company's TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its network of 42 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

