Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th, The Fly reports.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195,091.28, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Roche has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $36.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 49.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,806,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,794,000 after acquiring an additional 200,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

